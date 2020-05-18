Walmart Onn tablets get a silent revamp to rival Amazon tablets

Amazon recently revamped its Fire HD 8 tablets to include better internal hardware, charging by USB-C cable, and even wireless charging. While there are a number of tablets that rival Amazon, chief among them was Walmarts Onn Tablets.

The previous Onn Tablets were sold directly through Walmart and had the same specs as the prior Amazon tablets. Recently, it seems Walmart has quietly caught up with Amazon in the tablet race by matching its specs and price.

New Walmart Onn Tablets do make for an enticing purchase

The latest Walmart Onn tablets are definitely something worth considering if you’re in the market for a basic tablet. It has a few places where it outpaces the new Amazon Fire HD 8 and a few places where we can see noticeable cutbacks.

The Walmart Onn tablets come in 8″ and a 10.1″ variant and are priced $99 and $129, respectively.

Walmart Onn 8″

8″ LCD Screen (1024 x 600)

USB-C charging

10 hours of battery life on a single charge

5-megapixel camera on the front and back

2GB RAM

Android 10

2.0 octa-core processor

Walmart apps pre-installed: Walmart Grocery, Vudu, Sam’s Club, Walmart eBook, and the Walmart app

32GB internal storage (with microSD card slot)

Walmart Onn 10.1 Pro

10.1″ LCD Screen (1024 x 600)

USB-C charging

10 hours of battery life on a single charge

5-megapixel camera on the front and back

3GB RAM

Android 10

2.0 octa-core processor

Walmart apps pre-installed: Walmart Grocery, Vudu, Sam’s Club, Walmart eBook, and the Walmart app

32GB internal storage (with microSD card slot)

As you can see, the main difference between the two comes down to the bigger screen size and the addition of an extra gigabyte of RAM. Otherwise, both tablets have strikingly similar specifications.

What really makes the tablets stand out is including Android 10 out of the box. By contrast, the Amazon Fire HD 8 comes with Android P. While wireless charging isn’t there, the strong reviews on both variants do paint both models in a very positive light. These are good tablets for basic home use or starter tablets for kids.