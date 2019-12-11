Want an Amazon Echo Dot for 99-cents?

A limited time offer puts the connected speaker at less than one dollar

By
AndroidGuys
-

Given the time of year it’s not hard to find a discount on smart speakers and other gadgets. Google’s Nest Mini is cheap at $49 but it can be often found at $35 or lower.

The same goes for Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Dot. It’s a great bargain seven days a week even at its standard price. But, when you can get one for half price, it’s awesome. But, drop it down to just 99¢ and it’s nearly impossible to pass.

If you head over to Amazon right now, you can purchase an Amazon Echo Dot for under a buck. All you have to do is sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, which costs $7.99 for Amazon Prime members. If you’re a non-Prime subscriber, it will cost just $9.99 per month.

Whether it’s $9 or $11 you ultimately spend on the deal, it’s one hell of a steal for the third-generation Echo Dot. It comes with Alexa support and offers a solid sounding speaker experience.

If you haven’t started on your smart home yet, this is the cheapest way you can go about doing so. Or, if you’ve got a connected home in place, it’s a really inexpensive way of adding to it.

New Customers Only*

Amazon’s deal does have a key restriction in place; if you’re already a Music Unlimited subscriber, you can’t take advantage of the deal. With that in mind, if you’ve been on a trial in the past, or had been a Music Unlimited subscriber and quit, you should be able to sign up for the deal.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
SHARE
AndroidGuys
Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Save up to $400 on a Google Pixel 4 with these Cyber Monday deals

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals on Echo, Fire TV, and more

Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo, Fire, and Kindle