Want an Amazon Echo Dot for 99-cents?

Given the time of year it’s not hard to find a discount on smart speakers and other gadgets. Google’s Nest Mini is cheap at $49 but it can be often found at $35 or lower.

The same goes for Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Dot. It’s a great bargain seven days a week even at its standard price. But, when you can get one for half price, it’s awesome. But, drop it down to just 99¢ and it’s nearly impossible to pass.

If you head over to Amazon right now, you can purchase an Amazon Echo Dot for under a buck. All you have to do is sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, which costs $7.99 for Amazon Prime members. If you’re a non-Prime subscriber, it will cost just $9.99 per month.

Whether it’s $9 or $11 you ultimately spend on the deal, it’s one hell of a steal for the third-generation Echo Dot. It comes with Alexa support and offers a solid sounding speaker experience.

If you haven’t started on your smart home yet, this is the cheapest way you can go about doing so. Or, if you’ve got a connected home in place, it’s a really inexpensive way of adding to it.

New Customers Only*

Amazon’s deal does have a key restriction in place; if you’re already a Music Unlimited subscriber, you can’t take advantage of the deal. With that in mind, if you’ve been on a trial in the past, or had been a Music Unlimited subscriber and quit, you should be able to sign up for the deal.