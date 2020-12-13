Waze adds holiday experience to keep your travels festive

Waze is a navigation app that is based around community – drivers report traffic issues or road closures as well as keep track of the speed limit and mention where you might find a speed trap (police waiting to catch you speeding).

With all this focus on community, it is no surprise that Waze wants to make your holidays a little more festive. This is why until December 31st, you can activate the Holiday Theme for Waze. Below are the parts of the Holiday Theme.

Driving with Santa! You can select Santa as your navigation voice, set the Santa Mood, and show your vehicle as Santa’s Sleigh

Jamming with Santa! Pandora Premium Subscribers can listen to a curated playlist of Holiday songs that you can drive to, right through Waze’s Audio Player.

You can get the Holiday Experience in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom by downloading Waze on the Play Store.