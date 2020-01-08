Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub aims to make anyone a grill expert

Weber this week showed off its new Connect Smart Grilling Hub, an accessory that aims to turn anyone and everyone into a grill expert.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Connect Smart Grilling Hub is comprised of a central device with ports for connecting up to four wired thermometers. These sensors can be placed into steaks, chicken, and anything else on the grill to find its internal temperature. The hub, thanks to WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, talks to your smartphone.

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub Features

Flip and serve notifications

Select doneness (medium-rare steak) and receive alerts when ready

Food readiness countdown and estimated cook time

Step-by-step assistance from setup to when it’s time to eat

The Weber Connect App includes ever-evolving content, tips, tricks, and recipes for every skill level

Once you reach the desired, or proper, temperature, the accompanying app will alert users so they can take them off the grill. It’s the sort of device that ensures you can pull off a perfectly done steak, whether it’s medium-rare or well done.

The app also includes step-by-step instructions, tips and tricks from professionals, and even notifications for when it’s time to flip a burger.

According to Weber, the Connect Smart Grilling Hub and app will pick up software updates over time, including the addition of Amazon Alexa support.

Availability

The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub is expected in early 2020 with a retail price of $130. For the money, customers get one meat probe.