What we know so far: Samsung Galaxy S10

With the Galaxy Note 9 launch behind us, the next big thing to look forward from Samsung is obviously be Galaxy S10. While, the Galaxy S9 proved to be a modest upgrade over the Galaxy S8, a lot of people are hoping the Galaxy 10 will be so much more.

At the moment, it remains to be seen whether this expectation will actually materialize, as the launch of the Galaxy 10 is still a few months away. But while we wait, we’re taking the opportunity to take a look at what we know so far about Samsung’s next-generation flagship, based on leaks and rumors.

Design

Fans have high expectations when it comes to the design of the Galaxy 10. After the grand overhaul that was the Galaxy S8, we do know Samsung has what it takes to pleasantly surprise the audience.

The Galaxy S9 closely resembled the Galaxy S8 in terms of design, but the big hope is that the Galaxy 10 won’t. What does the rumor mill say about that? Will the Galaxy S10 be the super flagship that will eradicate all bezels and offer users a true full-screen experience?

Fortunately, it seems the answer is yes. The company’s own chief of mobile division, DJ Koh revealed while speaking with Chinese media (via SamMobile) that the Galaxy S10 will come with very significant design changes. The Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s 10th-anniversary flagship and so, will offer more upgrades over the Galaxy S9, which was only a minor update. What’s more, we can expect more intriguing color options too.

The Galaxy S10 will have a very beautiful color scheme that is more beautiful than the gradient. https://t.co/GxfS3q7u5e — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 13, 2018

While we don’t know what these changes will be, we can expect to see shrunken bezels on board. This will be possible thanks to Samsung implementing a sound-emitting OLED display. According to ET News, the traditional speakers will be replaced by bone conduction and vibration that will transmit sound directly to the display. Without the speaker, Samsung will be able to include even smaller bezels on the S10.

The Galaxy S10 might really be getting a in-display fingerprint sensor

What’s more, the Galaxy S10 will most certainly feature notable innovations on the hardware front, as we will see in the following sections.

For example, we know that the phone will take advantage of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, rumor has it that the flagship will feature a super-sharp display that will exceed 600ppi. Samsung will reportedly once again make use of its iconic Infinity Display on the S10 but will increase the size ever so slightly.

According to some sources, the Galaxy S10 will feature a 5.8-inch panel (up from 5.77-inch), while the Galaxy S10+ will take advantage of a 6.3-inch one (up from 6.22-inch).

Interestingly enough, noted analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo seems to believe there will be three not two different versions of the S10 coming next year with 5.8-, 6.1- and 6.4-inch front panels on board. According to this source, the larger version will feature in-display fingerprint sensors, while the smaller model, which will be an entry-level device, will pack a fingerprint sensor on the side.

A quick look at possible specs

While there’s a strong possibility that design will be the main drawing point of the Galaxy S10, Samsung’s next flagship will also certainly excel when it comes to specs.

Here’s what the Galaxy 10 has been rumored to contain so far:

Snapdragon 855 chipset, based on 7nm process technology (in the US market)

5G modem

UFS 3.0 storage

LPDDR5 RAM

Next-generation Bixby

With these components on board, the Galaxy S10 is expected to be snappier and more efficient than its predecessors. For example, UFS 3.0 helps storage consume less power, accommodate a wider bandwidth and work at higher temperatures. As for LPDDR5 RAM, this will enable things like a recording of super slow-motion videos.

As for the 5G part, Samsung might launch a 5G-capable Galaxy S10 Plus, the only problem is it might be limited to the Korean market. Yet the sources who shared this information, also stated that the decision is not final and that Samsung might end up releasing the 5G-capable phone in several other markets.

Cameras

Photography is one of the main areas where the Galaxy S9 was improved, compared to its predecessor. But what about the Galaxy 10? Well, next year Samsung might look towards Huawei for inspiration. According to some rumors, the S10 will come packing a triple-lens camera setup, just like the P20 Pro. Samsung will apparently throw in a secondary shooter on the front too, for larger than life selfies.

According to The Bell, the same 12MP dual-camera lens will make a return on the S10 Plus, but this time it will be accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree angle.

Other features

Some sources have claimed that Samsung will be improving its 3D sensing camera technology in the S10 to help improve performance and security of the face unlock feature. This should also translate into better AR Emoji, a feature that Samsung’s flagships desperately need.

We’ve heard reports that Samsung has teamed up with 3D-camera startup Mantis Vision to be able to include a full 3D camera, one that could potentially match the iPhone X experience.

Samsung’s flagship will surely ship with Android P out of the box with the company’s TouchWiz interface laid on top. It’s also possible the Galaxy 10 will include improving health apps (via Let’s Go Digital). One of these experimental applications can apparently determine your skin type and then suggest recommendations to limit sun exposures.

Release date

It’s a bit too soon to know the exact release date for the Galaxy S10, but traditionally Samsung reveals a new flagship either during MWC in Barcelona or shortly afterward. Bottom line is that the phone should be out on the market by the middle of March 2019.

Yet unlike previous years, it’s quite possible the Galaxy S10 won’t be the first flagship Samsung introduces in 2019. Some rumors have claimed the foldable Galaxy X will see the light of day during CES 2018. Although, in a recent interview Samsung’s mobile chief said the handset will launch by the end of 2018.