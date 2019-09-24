After a false start launch in early 2019, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is making its way into retail stores and carriers around the globe. The foldable smartphone finds itself arriving in the US starting on September 27.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Samsung Galaxy Fold doesn’t come cheaply, nor would we expect that from a first-of-its-kind design. And while this form may be standardized in a generation or two, it costs $1,980 to be an early adopter for the tech.

Here, we help spell out what you can look forward to when it comes to when and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Unlike flagship devices, the Galaxy Fold won’t get a wide release. Whereas it was originally going to be sold through both AT&T and T-Mobile, it’s now just the former who will provide the device. Moreover, it will only be sold in “select” locations through the carrier.

Full retail price: $1,980

30-month installment plan: $66 per month

Not as if we expected anything else, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Fold at the manufacturer’s website. There, you can find it unlocked and in an AT&T-ready version. Pricing is the same for both so we definitely recommend going unlocked.

Best Buy offers the Galaxy Fold in Space Silver and Cosmos Black, both in unlocked capacity.