When and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung this week announced its latest smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10, and its larger and more powerful sibling, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Both phones are offered in a variety of color options with varying amounts of memory and storage combinations. What’s more, the bigger model has a 5G-capable counterpart.

You won’t have to look hard to find the Galaxy Note 10 phones as they’ll be offered through numerous wireless carriers and retailers. And then there’s always the unlocked model you can get directly from Samsung, too.

Nevertheless, plenty of people will wonder what the options are as it pertains to carrier availability. Here, we help spell out what you can look forward to when it comes to when and where to buy the Galaxy Note 10.

General Availability

Note that while the phones are available for pre-order now, they won’t officially arrive until August 23 or thereabouts. Chances are that some retailers may start shipping their versions out a day or two in advance; it’s happened before.

If you’re looking to take advantage of some sales or promotions, you’re definitely in luck. Just about anywhere you look you’ll find carriers and retailers offering discounts and deals on the Galaxy Note 10 line.

Carriers

When it comes to color choices, each of the wireless service providers listed here essentially have the same options: Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura White. The Galaxy Note10 Plus is also available in a Best Buy exclusive color, Aura Blue

Verizon has exclusive rights to the 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, at least for a short period. The other carriers are expected to get their hands on it in the long run.

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile

Sprint

US Cellular

Spectrum Mobile

Xfinity Mobile

Retailers

Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Galaxy Note 10 phones in a number of options, including those with a carrier and the unlocked model. Here you’ll find Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint versions, including the 5G variant for Verizon.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phones for Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and US Cellular.

Target

Consumers can choose from the Galaxy Note 10 Plus through both Verizon and AT&T.

Walmart

Samsung

To no surprise, the official website for Samsung has options for all of the five major carriers as well as unlocked, too. Indeed, there’s also the 5G model which works for Verizon.