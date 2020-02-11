When and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

Here are the various places to purchase the flagship phones with known prices and terms.

Samsung in early February announced its latest flagship smartphone series with the Galaxy S20, and its siblings, the S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. All three phones are offered in a variety of color options with varying amounts of memory and storage combinations.

Editor Note: We will update this post with additional information as it becomes available.

Customers won’t have to look hard to find the Galaxy S20 phones as they’ll be offered through numerous wireless carriers and retailers. And, of course, there’s always the unlocked models you can purchase directly from Samsung, too.

Here, we help spell out what you can look forward to when it comes to when and where to buy the Galaxy S20 phones. Just about anywhere you look you’ll find carriers and retailers offering discounts and deals on the Galaxy S20 line.

Pre-orders First

The Galaxy S20 phones don’t even arrive until March so you can’t get your hands on one just yet. With that said, you can reserve your spot in line at Samsung’s website. Pre-orders officially kick off February 21.

Carriers

When it comes to color choices, each of the wireless service providers listed here essentially have the same options: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Black.

Keep in mind that these are starting prices and that other memory and storage capacities may be available.

Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S20 – $41.66 a month for 24 months (Due Q2 2020)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – $49.99 a month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – $58.33 a month for 24 months

AT&T

T-Mobile

Sprint

US Cellular

Samsung Galaxy S20 – $33.30 a month for 30 months

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – $36.63 a month for 30 months

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – $43.30 a month for 30 months

Other Carriers

Many other carriers are expected to offer at least one version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 line this year. Key among those who have already announced intentions to carry the device(s) are Visible and Cricket (once 5G arrives).

Visible plans to offer the Galaxy S20 for $984 and the Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,176 with the Ultra ($1,392) arriving later.

Key Retailers

Consumers can also purchase the different versions of the Galaxy S20 family at a variety of retailers. Whether it’s brick-and-mortar or online-only, you might want to check with your favorite stores.

Not only might you find a discount or promotion around the phone, but buyers may also have a credit card or account which offers special financing terms.

Amazon

There’s no indication yet as to what Amazon will do in terms of selling the Galaxy S20 line, but we suspect more information will be made available soon.

Best Buy

Best Buy will offer an unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 models as well as versions for Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Pricing varies a little from carrier to carrier.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club looks to have reservations open for Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint versions of the Galaxy S20.

Samsung

To no surprise, the official website for Samsung has options for all of the five major carriers as well as unlocked, too. Indeed, there’s also the 5G model which works for Verizon.