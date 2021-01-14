When and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 phones

Samsung in early January announced its latest flagship smartphone series with the Galaxy S21, and its two siblings, the S21+, and S21 Ultra. All three phones are offered in a variety of color options with varying amounts of memory and storage combinations.

Customers won’t have to look hard to find the Galaxy S21 phones as they’ll be sold through numerous wireless carriers and retailers. And, of course, there’s always the unlocked models you can purchase directly from Samsung, too.

Here, we help spell out when and where to buy the Galaxy S21 phones. Just about anywhere you look you’ll find carriers and retailers offering discounts and deals on the Galaxy S21 line.

Pre-orders

The Galaxy S21 phones don’t arrive until January 29, but you can pre-order one at Samsung’s website or through your major wireless carrier.

Carriers

When it comes to color choices, each of the wireless service providers listed here essentially have the same options. For the Galaxy S21 we have Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Gray; the Galaxy S21 Plus comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet; the Galaxy S21 Ultra is sold in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile

US Cellular

Other Carriers

Many other carriers are expected to offer at least one version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 line this year. Key among those who have already announced intentions to carry the device(s) are Visible and Xfinity Mobile.

Visible

Galaxy S21: $792 (128GB) or $840 (256GB)

Galaxy S21+: $984 (128GB) or $1,032 (256GB)

Key Retailers

Consumers can also purchase the different versions of the Galaxy S21 family at a variety of retailers. Whether it’s brick-and-mortar or online-only, you might want to check with your favorite stores.

Not only might you find a discount or promotion around the phone, but buyers may also have a credit card or account which offers special financing terms.

Amazon

There’s no indication yet as to what Amazon will do in terms of selling the Galaxy S21 line, but we suspect more information will be made available soon.

Best Buy

Best Buy will offer an unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 models as well as versions for the major carriers.

Samsung

To no surprise, the official website for Samsung has options for all of the major carriers as well as unlocked models, too.