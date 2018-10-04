Where to watch the Nokia launch and what to expect

October is shaping up to be a big month for phone releases. We’ve already seen what LG has to offer with its new V40 flagship and we’re expecting many more releases this month. Next up is Nokia with its event starting at 12 Eastern time today and live streaming on YouTube.

What to Expect

Invites went out for the HMD Nokia event a couple weeks back and the speculation is this will be the follow up to the Nokia 7 Plus. That makes the most sense because we’ve recently seen leaked renders of the Nokia 7.1 Plus pop up.

From the renders, we know the Nokia 7.1 Plus will have the trendy and unsightly notch and chin design. It also features dual cameras on the back with a fingerprint scanner along with the Android One logo. With any luck, we’ll see it launch with Android 9 Pie and it is also expected to have 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

That’s all we have at this point, but all will be revealed later today when the 7.1 Plus officially launches. There is also a slim chance we might see the Nokia 9 launched, but it is far more likely the Nokia 7.1 Plus will be the star of the show.