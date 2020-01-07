Whistle FIT wearable for dogs monitors your best friend

This time the focus is not so much about location, but activity, behavior, and care

Whistle has been making pet-tracking products for a few years now, having first gotten started with what many termed a “Fitbit for dogs”. Over time it evolved to include GPS-enabled tracking devices which could be used to locate lost pets. For 2020, however, its new product isn’t about tracking so much as better understanding your dog.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The White FIT, available on January 21 ($80) is a collar-worn device that monitors your beloved dogs activities and behaviors. Paired with a mobile app, it gives owners insight and recommendations based on variables such as age, weight, and breed.

Similar to many of today’s activity trackers (for humans), it can show active minutes, calories burned, distance traveled, and more. Indeed, it can reveal whether your dog has been excessively scratching, licking, and sleeping.

According to Whistle, FIT can detect 50+ samples of a dog’s movements every second. The company then analyzes this information to detect behavioral patterns that you might need to know about. It plans to leverage that data and introduce additional features over time.

Whistle Labs also added a Nutrition feature to its portfolio which will work with the FIT as well as its existing GO and GO Explore trackers. With a database of 3,000+ types of dog foods, it can calculate the amount that an owner should be giving its dog based on age, breed, weight, activity level/calories burned, and type of dog food.

Availability

The Whistle FIT will be available to order on January 21st for $79.95. A Whistle Wellness subscription is required for each device and cost $35.40 per year, or $2.95 per month.