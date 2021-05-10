Windows 10X is was Microsoft’s competitor to Chrome OS that had a planned launch this year. However, the project has apparently been scrapped. It had the advantage of better

New reports from Windows Central suggests that Microsoft’s Sun Valley efforts towards a UI refresh in October has exhausted resources that would go towards Windows 10X.

However, as we were nearing a final version of Windows 10X, Microsoft plans not to waste those innovations and are planning to bring them to the full version of Windows 10 as part of Sun Valley.

It will be interesting to see if Windows 10X or a similar project will be revamped, but if Microsoft continues to innovate on the full version of Windows 10 with initiatives like Sun Valley, the necessity of Windows 10X seems quite low.