Withings intros water-resistant Pulse HR with 20-day battery

Withings is back. Fresh off of getting out from under the Nokia umbrella, the digital health company is getting back to basics. This week sees the brand adding the Pulse HR to its roster.

A successor to its first-ever tracker, the Withings Pulse, the Pulse HR features a heart rate monitor, connected GPS capabilities, and a 20-day battery.

In an age of smartwatches and wearables with large faces, the Pulse HR is a traditional fitness tracker. It’s a modern take on your early-gen activity trackers and features a black polycarbonate surface with stainless steel casing. The black silicon wristband can be exchange for a different color to complement style and personal preference.

As far as features go, the Pulse HR offers time, date, heart rate, calories, progress towards goals, workout info, and phone notifications. There are more than 30 activities that can be tracked, including boxing, yoga and everything in between; more than 10 of them are automatically tracked.

Water resistant up to 50 meters, the wearable houses a connected GPS so you can pair to a phone and track pace, distance, and elevation. This is perfect for runs and bike rides, especially those that take place in the midst of a downpour.

In terms of phone notifications, the Pulse HR will alert wearers to calls, texts, emails, events, and an array of other apps. Paired via Bluetooth through the Health Mate app, the data can be connected to Google Fit, Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, and others.

The Pulse HR is available for pre-order now with shipments expected to start in early December. Pre-order yours for $129.95 on Amazon. Additional wristbands are slated to arrive in January.