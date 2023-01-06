XGIMI has more than just a projector to show off this year at CES 2023. Sure, the company brought along its latest MoGo 2 Pro projector, winner of the German Design Award, but what’s more impressive than the svelte compact design is the technology behind it.

The MoGo 2 Pro features an upgraded version of XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation technology, or ISA for short. With ISA 2.0, XGIMI’s MoGo Pro 2 is able to quickly and accurately, auto-focus and automatically keystone correct within a few seconds.

Combined with the built-in 3D ToF and CMOS sensor, ISA 2.0 is able to send signals to the wall and measure the distance, as well as the angle, and auto-correct for any variations within seconds. What that means for you, is that no matter where you move the MoGo 2 Pro, the picture will always be sharp and straight.

As someone who has set up a few projectors, this is a feature that is invaluable, especially if it’s a portable projector like the MoGo Pro 2. There’s nothing worse than setting up the projector for movie night and wasting time correcting for focus and a warped image.

Besides quick auto focus and keystone correction, ISA 2.0 can also avoid objects on the wall such as outlets or pictures by resizing the video area automatically. Furthermore, it can automatically detect a screen and align the video with it and the intelligent eye protection feature will dim the light if a presence is detected in front of the projector preventing damaging your eyes.

All of this is quite impressive for an entry-level projector. Here’s what else we know about the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro. It uses an FHD resolution of 1080p with support for HDR 10, has a maximum brightness of 350 ANSI lumens, and is capable of projecting a screen of 200 inches.

We can assume it also runs Android TV like the previous MoGo Pro, with support for Chromecast, Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI connections. Plus, it should still include sound by Harman Kardon.

Not too bad for a projector that only stands 6.54-inches tall and weighs in at 2.2 pounds.