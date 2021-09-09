Xiaomi on Thursday announced that its forthcoming 11T and 11T Pro smartphones will receive three generations of Android updates. Moreover, the line will also be supported with four years of security updates, too.

This isn’t the first phone maker to make such promises for its devices; Samsung already offers this for many of its current-gen models. Nokia (XR20) and OnePlus have also committed to long-term support for some of their respective handsets as well.

As to whether Xiaomi will offer the same software and security support for existing devices, it remains to be seen. According to its Head of Product & Technology, Xiaomi appears up to the task of at least trying.

It is not a simple task for Xiaomi and its team to provide system updates and security patches to all of its previous smartphone models. However, the prospect of this challenge and meeting the desires of our customers is exciting.

If we were to hazard a guess, the newer the phones, the better the chance of it receiving an extended period of support and updates. Additionally, we suspect that Xiaomi may focus on flagship and higher-end models first. Budget devices and entry-level phones aren’t likely to see the same love.

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are expected to launch on September 15 and should feature some interesting hardware features. The flagship series are set to include noteworthy details such large 120Hz displays, 108-megapixel cameras, and support for incredibly fast charging. The 11T Pro, for its part, is expected to offer up to 120W charging.