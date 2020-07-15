Xiaomi announces new ecosystem products including the Mi Smart Band 5

Xiaomi is the producer of the Mi and Redmi smartphone lines, which are devices that offer immense value at rather low prices.

Today, however, Xiaomi has announced not smartphones, but many lifestyle products, ranging from scooters to monitors. Here’s a rundown of some of Xiaomi’s new products.

Mi Smart Band 5

For years, the Xiaomi Mi Band has been one of the premiere cheap fitness trackers(I actually still use my Mi Band 2 from time to time). The issue with that, however, is that these devices are usually only sold in China, leaving you to buy it on Gearbest or importers on Amazon.

Now, Xiaomi has announced the Mi Smart Band 5. The Mi Smart Band 5 is an international version of the Mi Band 5, with features such as:

65 dynamic displays

6 band colors

1.1″ color AMOLED display

11 exercise modes

PPG heart rate sensor

Personal Activity Intelligence value

14 days of battery life

Magnetic snap-on charger

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Electric Scooter 1S

For those who need to travel for work but do not want or need a car, Xiaomi is now offering the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Electric Scooter 1S

The Scooter Pro 2 features:

Travel distance of up to 45km(about 28 miles)

Speeds of up to 25km/hour(about 16 mph)

Ability to climb 20% incline slopes

Up to a week of battery

LCD display for configuration and statistics

2W Headlight plus front, rear, and side reflectors

Folding design

Double brakes

300W Motor

The Scooter 1S is far more casual with similar features but a reduced travel distance of 30 kilometers and speeds of 25 kilometers per hour

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic offer:

Dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation

Play/pause with in-ear detection

14.2mm dynamic driver

5 hours of use per earphone with up to 20 hours of total life from the case

Mi TV Stick

The Mi TV Stick is a pocket-sized Android TV device with:

Dolby and DTS Surround Sound Support

Google Assistant

Chromecast

8GB Storage

1GB RAM

Bluetooth Remote with Google Assistant, Netflix, and Prime Video buttons

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34″

For the dedicated gamer, the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor is an exciting option with:

WQHD Display

1500R curvature

21:9 aspect ratio

144hz refresh-rate

Flicker-free technology

AMD FreeSync

Wide color gamut

300 nits of brightness

3000:1 contrast ratio

No prices have been announced as of yet.