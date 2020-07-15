Xiaomi announces new ecosystem products including the Mi Smart Band 5

Xiaomi is the producer of the Mi and Redmi smartphone lines, which are devices that offer immense value at rather low prices.
Today, however, Xiaomi has announced not smartphones, but many lifestyle products, ranging from scooters to monitors. Here’s a rundown of some of Xiaomi’s new products.
Mi Smart Band 5
For years, the Xiaomi Mi Band has been one of the premiere cheap fitness trackers(I actually still use my Mi Band 2 from time to time). The issue with that, however, is that these devices are usually only sold in China, leaving you to buy it on Gearbest or importers on Amazon.
Now, Xiaomi has announced the Mi Smart Band 5. The Mi Smart Band 5 is an international version of the Mi Band 5, with features such as:
- 65 dynamic displays
- 6 band colors
- 1.1″ color AMOLED display
- 11 exercise modes
- PPG heart rate sensor
- Personal Activity Intelligence value
- 14 days of battery life
- Magnetic snap-on charger
Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Electric Scooter 1S
For those who need to travel for work but do not want or need a car, Xiaomi is now offering the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Electric Scooter 1S
The Scooter Pro 2 features:
- Travel distance of up to 45km(about 28 miles)
- Speeds of up to 25km/hour(about 16 mph)
- Ability to climb 20% incline slopes
- Up to a week of battery
- LCD display for configuration and statistics
- 2W Headlight plus front, rear, and side reflectors
- Folding design
- Double brakes
- 300W Motor
The Scooter 1S is far more casual with similar features but a reduced travel distance of 30 kilometers and speeds of 25 kilometers per hour
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic offer:
- Dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation
- Play/pause with in-ear detection
- 14.2mm dynamic driver
- 5 hours of use per earphone with up to 20 hours of total life from the case
Mi TV Stick
The Mi TV Stick is a pocket-sized Android TV device with:
- Dolby and DTS Surround Sound Support
- Google Assistant
- Chromecast
- 8GB Storage
- 1GB RAM
- Bluetooth Remote with Google Assistant, Netflix, and Prime Video buttons
Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34″
For the dedicated gamer, the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor is an exciting option with:
- WQHD Display
- 1500R curvature
- 21:9 aspect ratio
- 144hz refresh-rate
- Flicker-free technology
- AMD FreeSync
- Wide color gamut
- 300 nits of brightness
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
No prices have been announced as of yet.