Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date announced, first phone with Snapdragon 888

Back a few weeks ago, when the Snapdragon 888 was announced, Qualcomm announced that one of their manufacturer partners was Xiaomi. Leaks came out suggesting that we could see a Xiaomi Mi 11 sporting the new chipset by the end of the year, with Xiaomi themselves saying that the Mi 11 would be one of the first devices to run on the Snapdragon 888, though no date came with that.

Now, in a post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, co-founder Lei Jun has confirmed that we can expect the Xiaomi Mi 11 to come out on December 28th at 7:30PM.

Leaks have been pretty far and few between, though information suggests the device will come in two variants, a standard and a pro, and both will support 55W fast wired charging. In addition to this, the Mi 11 might feature a 120Hz QHD+ display. However, we don’t have to wait long for any of these to be confirmed, with December 28th being less than a week away.