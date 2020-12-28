Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Snapdragon 888 and 108MP Camera in tow

, we were made aware of the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi 11. Now the device is official, confirmed to have the Snapdragon 888. Here’s what you need to know.

Internals

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Mi 11 features a Snapdragon 888 and comes in three variants:

8GB of RAM/128GB of storage

8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB

Battery

The phone features a 4,600mAh battery, 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Camera

The back of the Xiaomi Mi 11 features a triple camera setup, with a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. Flip to the front, and you get a 20MP selfie camera set in a corner hole punch.

Display and Design

The Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a 6.81″ QHD+ AMOLED display covered by Gorilla Glass, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch response rate. It also features 10-bit color.

There are five colorways:

Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue, and Frost White in anti-glare frosted glass

Lilac Purple and Honey Beige in Vegan Leather

Software and other features

The device runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi 11 features simultaneous audio sharing on two devices, features a USB-C port, and Stereo Speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Pricing

The device is currently available for pre-order in China, beginning at about $612 and topping out at about $719, depending on the variant you choose. Open sales begin on January 1, 2021.