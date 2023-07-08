Xiaomi has released a new device, the Xiaomi Pad 6 in a bid to ensure that business professionals find multi-tasking easier. At the same time, professionals can enjoy their entertainment any time they deem fit.

Xiaomi announced the release, specs and features on its global online platform as this device is meant for the international market.

Introducing Xiaomi Pad 6

For a quick look, the device features an 11-inch WQHD+, having 2880 x 1800 display. The 309 ppi delivers sharp, clear images. It is powered by Snapdragon 870 which ensures powerful performance throughout the day. The battery is a large 8840mAh which enables the user to quickly switch between open applications.

See Also: Xiaomi Pad 6 goes official in India

Improve your productivity at work

It is a high performance tablet built meet the needs of professionals who are busy all-round the working week. The MIUI for pad software helps to meet this need. Other good stuffs are the upgraded Xiaomi Pad Smart Pen (2nd Gen), Pad 6keyboard. In case you need to activate small font sizes that are easy to read, the device display’s higher pixel density enables it.

Video calls and microphones

Xiaomi Pad 6 has a centered ultra-wide front camera with FocusFrame function that automatically adjusts the camera so the user could focus on the middle of the shot. There are four microphones included so that the user’s voice will sound loud enough and significantly reduces background noise in busy locations like airports, cafes, and others.

Xiaomi Pad 6 makes entertainment better

The user can watch videos or join gaming on social media and still view the experience as an entertainment center that offers amazing visual experience. It’s Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 color gamut enables for bright compelling images and the display refresh rate of 144Hz offers fluid gaming experience. Users can also enjoy the Low Blue Light ensures that hours of viewing will not harm the eyes.

Price & availability

Xiaomi Pad is available starting today. It is available in three colors of gravity gray, gold and mist blue. The 6GB+128GB price starts from EUR 399, while the 8GB+128GB starts from EUR 429. However, the 8GB+256GB starts from EUR 449.