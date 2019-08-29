Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series debuts, led by killer cameras

Xiaomi's latest arrives in September with two versions, one with 48-megapixel camera and the other 64-megapixels.

Xiaomi on Thursday announced its newest series of phone, the Redmi Note 8, which is highlighted by its camera. Slated to hit China and India, it’s another high-powered experience with a budget-friendly price tag.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Offered as two models, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro do not share many specifications and details. Among other things, they have different processors, cameras, colors.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is boasts a 6.55-inch display, 6 or 8GB RAM and 64 or 128GB storage. A MediaTek Helio G90T processor runs the show here. Where the real attention goes, though, is the 64-megapixel camera sensor.

Technically, it won’t use the full resolution all times; in low-light situations, four individual pixels will comprise a bigger one, putting the resolution in at 16MP. This lens is complimented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Other specifications included in the IP52 splash-proof Redmi Note 8 Pro are a 6.53-inch FHD+ display protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast charging.

Available in gray, white, and green, the 6GB RAM/64GB version will be priced RMB 1,400 (about $200 USD). The 6GB/128GB model will cost RMB 1,600 (about $225 USD) while the 8GB/128GB variant runs RMB 1,800 (about $250 USD).

Redmi Note 8

Slightly smaller at 6.36-inches, you’ll find 4 and 6GB RAM with storage of 64GB and 128GB. Rather than a MediaTek processor, this one includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU.

The quad-camera setup is different, but still drool-worthy with a 48-megapixel sensor. Around front is a 13-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter.

Rounding things out are a 4,000mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IR blaster.

Pre-orders commence September 10 with availability on September 17. Sold in blue, white, and black, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version starts at RMB 1,000 (about $140 USD). The 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models sell for RMB 1,200 ( about $170 USD) and RMB 1,400 (about $200 USD), respectively.