Chinese smartphone manufacturer brand Xiaomi is quite famous for its fitness bands, the Smart band is Xiaomi’s most-selling fitness band around the world. Now, Xiaomi introduced its new Smart Band 8 feature-rich fitness band in the market which is a direct successor to the Mi Band 7. Design-wise, the latest band 8 is almost identical to the previous generation but the internals got some notable upgrades. 

The smart Band 8 retains the same 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with 600 nits of peak brightness and gets a new metallic design that looks attractive and premium. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top, protecting it from accidental falls and scratches. It has over 200+ watch faces, which means you get plenty of options to choose your watch face that matches your style. 

The fitness-focused smart band supports 150+ sports modes tracks data more efficiently and offers in-detailed insights. The pebble mode is a new addition that lets you attach the band to your shoe buckle. As for health features, Band 8 has 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Spo2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. 

It has a big 190mAh battery which easily lasts up to 7 days on a single charge and now it also supports fast charging tech which charges the band within an hour. It is rated at 5 ATM means you can go wild with the fitness band even in wet weather conditions. 

Despite the major upgrades, Xiaomi hasn’t hiked its pricing. The Xiaomi Band 8 is priced at $40/€39. Xiaomi offers a bunch of different material straps including TPU, leather straps, and metallic midframes for the band 8 which you have to buy separately. The Band 8 is now available for purchase via Xiaomi’s official website and other authorized resellers. 

