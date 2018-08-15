Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 to take on OnePlus in India

The Pocophone F1 is the first phone from Xiaomi’s new sub-brand meant to take on OnePlus. It seems rather commonplace in China for big mobile brands to have a sub-brand. Even OnePlus is a sub-brand of OPPO, while Huawei and ZTE have sub-brands as well.

While the Pocophone F1 hasn’t launched officially yet but that hasn’t stopped people from getting their hands on it early before the event on August 22. There are even videos on YouTube of it being unboxed.

Thanks to the unboxing and other leaks, we not only have a great view of the phone but have most of the specs confirmed as well.

Specs

5.99-inch 2246 x 1080 LCD display

Snapdragon 845

Adreno 630

6GB of RAM

64GB/128GB of storage with microSD card slot

12MP f/1.75 dual lens rear-camera

20MP f/2.0 front-facing camera

4000mAh battery

Android 8.1 Oreo

On paper, the Pocophone F1 is a powerhouse ready to take on the OnePlus 6 and any other flagship out this year. It even includes the trendy notch display with a large chin like most other 2018 flagships. Other features include an IR face unlock, fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5, headphone jack, and quick charge 3.0.

Availability and Price

Besides India, it is not yet clear where else the Pocophone F1 might launch. It is very possible Xiaomi would also offer it in Europe considering some European bloggers and journalists have already gotten them. Whether or not Xiaomi expands the Poco brand even further remains to be seen.

Pricing so far isn’t official but Roland Quandt of WinFuture tweets that the 6GB/64GB model will be priced at 420 Euros and 460 Euros for the 6GB/128GB model. With those prices converted that comes to $478 or Rs 33,500 for the 6GB/64GB model and $523 or Rs 36,700 for the 6GB/128GB version. A subsequent tweet from Roland put the pricing even lower at 390 Euros.

We’ll have to wait till August 22 to find out the official pricing and availability. However, if the price is in the market of what has been leaked it would be a steal for this phone.