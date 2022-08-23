I’m willing to bet that at some point along the way you owned a product that you truly loved. God knows I’ve had more than a few devices over the last couple of decades that I just adored.

Unfortunately, phones and other tech become obsolete and we ultimately have to replace them. And while some folks sell their old stuff others, like me, tend to toss them in a drawer. Once in a while we might take it out, look at it, and take a trip down memory lane.

What do you do with your old handset or portable gadget when you’re done with it? Do you give it to younger members of the family who may not have anything? Do you sell it?

Xreart has a different idea in mind for old phones and tech – turn them into a piece of artwork for your home or office.

With a growing selection of iPhones, portable gaming devices, and other gear in its portfolio, Xreart also features a Samsung Galaxy S. Yes, that very first one from all the way back in 2010.

Also newly available are the early generations of iPhones, Nintendo Game Boy, Sony PSP, Nokia E71, and other devices.

Our team was provided a framed Samsung Galaxy S here at the office and it’s been a regular topic of conversation. Not only does it help send us down memory lane, it has also led to some fun chats about our favorite phones over the years.

Each Xreart piece is more or less a disassembled or exploded look at a product glued to a framed white panel. Depending on which device you choose you’ll end up with roughly an 18″ x 13″ or 13″ x 13″ piece that’s nearly two inches deep.

If you thought your old phone was cool to pull out of the drawer and look over, wait until you see what happens when it’s pulled apart and you can see the individual pieces and parts.

Each part is clearly labeled and shown relative to its internal location, including the processor, circuit board, speaker, camera modules, cables, and buttons. The framed art is individually constructed with what can only be described as a strict attention to detail.

Should you struggle to find new or interesting gifts for friends or someone with a new home or college dorm, check out what Xreart has in store. There’s plenty to choose from and if you know that a particular model is a personal favorite, well, you’ve got the gift of the year.

Order Yours Today

Pieces range from around $150 up to $250 with most devices falling somewhere between $150-$180. As of today there are a number of discounts in place with the Samsung Galaxy S coming in at $169, or 15% off its normal price.

The attention to layout, design, and framing provide a much more interesting way of presenting our favorite devices of yesterday.