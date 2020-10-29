Yahoo Mobile rings up $50 ZTE Blade A3Y as first Yahoo-branded phone

Yahoo Mobile on Thursday announced it its first-ever Yahoo-branded smartphone. The Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y, as it’s officially dubbed, arrives with just a $49.99 price tag.

Available immediately, the handset is a vibrant purple color that matches up with Yahoo’s overall branding. The ZTE Blade A3Y is powered by Android 10 and features entry-level hardware.

This does not mark the first time ZTE and Yahoo have collaborated for a device; it also offers the ZTE Blade A3 Prime. The is first time branding a phone around the carrier.

Details include a 5.45-inch display at 720p resolution, 32GB expandable storage, and a 2,660mAh battery. An 8-megapixel camera is found on the back while the front holds the 5-megapixel shooter.

In terms of software, the ZTE Blade A3Y comes with a suite of pre-installed that includes Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Weather. A Yahoo Mobile is also present for users to manage their accounts.

Yahoo Mobile utilizes Verizon‘s network and offers a $40 monthly plan that includes unlimited text, talk and data, mobile hotspot, and Yahoo Mail Pro. The carrier does not have contracts nor does it attach extra fees to the bill.