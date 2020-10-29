Yahoo Mobile rings up $50 ZTE Blade A3Y as first Yahoo-branded phone

By
AndroidGuys
-

Yahoo Mobile on Thursday announced it its first-ever Yahoo-branded smartphone. The Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y, as it’s officially dubbed, arrives with just a $49.99 price tag.

Available immediately, the handset is a vibrant purple color that matches up with Yahoo’s overall branding. The ZTE Blade A3Y is powered by Android 10 and features entry-level hardware.

This does not mark the first time ZTE and Yahoo have collaborated for a device; it also offers the ZTE Blade A3 Prime. The is first time branding a phone around the carrier.

Details include a 5.45-inch display at 720p resolution, 32GB expandable storage, and a 2,660mAh battery. An 8-megapixel camera is found on the back while the front holds the 5-megapixel shooter.

In terms of software, the ZTE Blade A3Y comes with a suite of pre-installed that includes Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Weather. A Yahoo Mobile is also present for users to manage their accounts.

Yahoo Mobile utilizes Verizon‘s network and offers a $40 monthly plan that includes unlimited text, talk and data, mobile hotspot, and Yahoo Mail Pro. The carrier does not have contracts nor does it attach extra fees to the bill.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

att globe logo image

The best Android phones available at AT&T Prepaid

Where can I buy an unlocked phone?

ZTE Axon 20 5G arrives with camera tucked under display