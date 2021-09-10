Our homes continue to get smarter and smarter every day. Connected devices make our lives easier and one of the oldest in this category is robot vacuums. Yeedi has recently released its latest iteration and takes the evolution one step further with a self-dumping dust bin.

Basics included

As we said, robot vacuums are nothing new; the yeedi vacuum does the normal things you’d expect in this segment. You get 3000Pa force vacuuming to make sure every last crumb is taken care of. The vacuum is also capable on both hard surfaces and carpets.

Mopping is relative of any vacuum and yeedi has that covered in this new cleaning station as well. The included water tank and washable mop pads make shining up your new floors just as easy as vacuuming. Even better, the vac station can do both at the same time.

You can’t have a robot vacuum without the robot and yeedi’s vac station has all the major bullet points. Smart mapping of the home layout is onboard to make sure your little vacuum buddy knows where he’s been and not been. The vac also has smart floor identification to help determine the cleaning settings based on the materials.

Extra storage is always a plus

So what’s the ground-breaking new feature in this announcement? Well, it’s the station part of the moniker. The yeedi vac station has a charging base like most other robot vacuums, but the base also includes a silo to empty the dust bin.

This should extend the times you can use the yeedi vac with minimal maintenance between uses. No more need to remember to dump the vac dust bin every time you use the thing. yeedi claims that you can get up to 30 days of dust in the included dust bags before the vac station has to be emptied.

Available now

The yeedi vac station is available now on the company’s website. For $499 you can upgrade your automated cleaning habits in your home. If you already have the yeedi max vacuum, you can also add the new self-cleaning station for $199.