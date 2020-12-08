YouTube has 22 James Bond films free to stream this December

Years ago, before streaming was mainstream, I used to enjoy watching the Bond marathons on cable during the holidays. Over the past few years, those marathons have all but disappeared and I find myself streaming content more than watching cable. That’s meant a lot less 007 in my life and the nostalgia of being able to watch the movies back to back.

Fortunately, YouTube is here to save the day with 22 of the iconic spy films available for free on its platform. The movies even include commercials just like when I used to watch them on cable. However, if you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber then you can watch them ad-free, lucky you.

The full list of movies can be found below and it includes everything from Dr. No starring Sean Connery all the way up to The World is Not Enough with Pierce Brosnan. You won’t find any of the Daniel Craig films though or Pierce’s last one Die Another Day.

Casino Royale (1954 version)

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man With the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

License to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

If you want to binge your way through all of the movies, you might want to get started. Google’s generosity runs out at the end of December, and even if you start right now, you’d need to watch at least one a day to finish them all up by the end of the month. So what are you waiting for, click here to start browsing and grab the popcorn. We prefer it shaken not stirred.