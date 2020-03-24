YouTube Music for Android now displays lyrics to now playing screen

YouTube Music is one of the most popular music streaming apps available out there and it has over 20 Million subscribers and millions of songs in multiple languages to stream. The YouTube Music app is available to download for both Android and iOS devices and the app now introduces a new feature that displays song lyrics on the now playing screen whenever you are playing a song from within the app.

You can access the lyrics for the songs it is available by simply tapping on the info icon to the left on the name of the song that is currently playing from the now playing screen. Once you tap on the info icon, there is a new ‘Lyrics’ section in the end apart from the previously existing options like likes and views count, artist and album information. There is also information about where the lyrics were extracted from at the bottom of the lyrics panel.

This new built-in lyrics feature is similar to the one Apple introduced last year to Apple Music in iOS 13 which also displays built-in lyrics to the currently playing song with a live transition to the current line. However, the built-in lyrics feature in the YouTube music app is currently just static and does not advance to the current line as the song plays like the feature in Apple Music. The lyrics section is available under the info screen irrespective of whether the lyrics are available for a particular song or not.

The new built-in lyrics feature is currently only available to the YouTube music Android and iOS apps, however, you might soon expect the feature to make its way to the web app as well. Since the feature has just started to roll out it might take a while before the lyrics are added to the millions of songs in the YouTube Music library. YouTube is said to get updated lyrics for the songs from LyricFind on a daily basis, so you can expect most of the songs to have built-in lyrics soon enough.