Good news for all those lucky enough to have snagged a PS5 and happen to be subscribed to YouTube TV, because the app has finally landed on the next-gen console. Yesterday, Google added it to the list of officially supported devices, and it’s about time.

It’s been nearly six months since the PS5 launched, and while it has had access to a multitude of streaming apps since the beginning, YouTube TV was one service that has been missing. However, this is an improvement over the previous generation of PlayStation consoles, because the PS4 didn’t get the YouTube TV app until January 2020.

This is a far cry from the support that the Xbox consoles have received. The new Xbox Series X and Series S both had access to the app since day one. Even the Xbox One received the YouTube TV app far in advance of the PS4. There’s no telling why Google treats PlayStation as a second-class citizen, but all that matters is that PS5 users can now finally access YouTube TV.

This could be very appealing for any Roku users out there, as Google and Roku recently had a dispute that saw YouTube TV removed from Roku’s app store. At the moment, the only way to use YouTube TV on a Roku is to already have the app installed.

What should come as no surprise, is that both companies are pointing the finger at each other. Roku claims Google wanted to change the deal and would “allow for manipulation of your search results, impact the usage of your data, and ultimately cost you more.”

While Google places the blame entirely on Roku, saying that the streaming box maker was using this as an opportunity to renegotiate terms for the main YouTube app. Furthermore, in Google’s statement, it says that Roku refuses to support open-source codecs which would prevent you from watching YouTube in 4K HDR or 8K.

For now, at least you’ll know you can enjoy YouTube TV on your PS5, while we wait for Google and Roku to kiss and make up.