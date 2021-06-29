When YouTube TV first launched we were all excited at the prospect of it offering a superior TV watching experience for less money than traditional cable service.

At the start it was promising, but soon the rates climbed higher and higher until it became to resemble the cable companies we’ve come to despise. To YouTube TV’s credit, it does still offer a viable alternative to cable and Google continues to add new features.

Yesterday, it announced that a 4K Plus add-on plan was launching for YouTube TV along with 5.1 audio for all subscribers. With the new 4K Plus add-on, subscribers will be able to watch content in 4K for the first time on YouTube TV. This includes major sporting events this summer and live content from networks like NBC and ESPN.

Allow us to drop some BIG feature announcements 🎤

4K IS HERE 📣 Starting today, our 4K Plus add-on allows you to:

📺 Watch available content in 4K

⬇️ Watch available DVR’d programs offline

♾ Use unlimited simultaneous streams at home️ Learn more: https://t.co/Y224ghoGYZ — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 28, 2021

By major sporting events, we assume YouTube is talking about the Olympics and pro leagues, because it specifically mentions that college football and basketball is coming later this year. As far as other 4K content, the announcement mentions that on-demand videos from FX, Discovery Networks, Tastemade, and more will be available.

Additionally, the new 4K Plus add-on also includes unlimited streams on your home Wi-Fi, up from three with the base YouTube TV package. Plus, the ability to save your DVR recordings to your phone or tablet to watch offline while on the go.

While the 4K Plus add-on for YouTube TV seems to be heavily focused on sporting events, those last two features may make it worth it for even the average TV watcher.

The 4K Plus add-on package will start at $19.99 a month on top of your existing YouTube TV subscription costs. However, new users can get a one-month free trial right now that includes a $10/month discount for one year. Meaning, you’ll only pay $9.99 per month for 4K Plus for a year after using up your free month.