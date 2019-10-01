YouTube TV is finally available on Amazon’s Fire TV

Amazon and Google have had a tenuous relationship over the past few years. From pulling each others apps from Fire TVs and Android, to not having Google products on Amazon and vice versa on Google Shopping, the companies are frenemies to the Nth degree. One such casualty has been YouTube TV on Fire TV devices, but that wait is now over as Google brings its live TV offering to Amazon’s streaming platform.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Much like the regular YouTube app a few months ago, YouTube TV rounds out a mending process that shows both companies are making amends to repair the relationship that once soured. YouTube TV brings competition to all the other services for live internet-based television from the likes of Sling TV, ATT Now, and Hulu.

For those that don’t know, YouTube TV is Google’s answer for the cord-cutters looking to leave traditional cable providers behind. For $50 per month, you get 70+ channels to stream your favorite shows live on 3 different devices. This includes all your local channels in most markets and loads of live sports options like ESPN and Fox Sports.

This brings YouTube TV to all the major streaming over-the-top boxes. You can now get the service on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, and Xbox consoles. Google seems to be very determined to make sure YouTube TV is readily available for subscribers regardless of your platform lock-in choice.

The addition also paves the way for a more friendly future for Google’s retail presence. While both are direct competitors, Google needs Amazon selling power. October will bring us a new line of Pixel phones, and hopefully more, from Mt. View’s lineup. It needs Amazon’s scale to potentially carry these new devices and to provide users the shopping avenue to make the buy. It’s encouraging to see these two giants working with each other either way.