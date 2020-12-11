YouTube TV is giving longtime customers a free Chromecast with Google TV for the holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Google is making sure of that with plenty of gifts for its customers. Last month, we saw a promotion where Google gave YouTube Premium subscribers a free Stadia Premiere bundle. More recently, Google handed out even more Stadia Premiere bundles with pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077. That deal is still available for a limited time if you’re interested.

Then, Google made 22 iconic James Bond films free with ads on YouTube throughout the month of December, or ad-free if you have YouTube Premium. It includes movies from the 007 library ranging from Dr. No in 1962 all the way up to ones starring Pierce Brosnan with The World is Not Enough.

Now, Google is at it again, offering the latest Chromecast with Google TV, a $49.99 value, to longtime subscribers of YouTube TV. And by longtime, we mean a really long time. The offer is only available to YouTube TV subscribers who have been subscribed with no pauses in service since June 2018.

If that’s you, then expect to see an email in your inbox with the subject “[Special thanks] Enjoy a Chromecast with Google TV, on us”. The promotion is good for the Chromecast with Google TV in white, and it ends on December 31, 2020, so be sure to claim it quickly.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the new Chromecast with Google TV, it has come a long way from the dongle it once was. In the past, a Chromecast was little more than an adapter that allowed you to cast videos from your phone. The latest Chromecast with Google TV is a full-blown streamer box with apps and a physical remote running Google TV.

At $49.99 this dongle is already a slick deal, but for free, it’s a steal. If you’ve been paying for YouTube TV the past couple of years, then make sure to grab this deal because you’ve definitely earned it.