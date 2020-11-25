Zoom lifts 40-minute time limit for free users during Thanksgiving

Here in the US, we are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow amidst skyrocketing cases of COVID-19. Due to the dramatic rise in cases, many of us are looking for ways to spend the holiday together, without actually getting together.

Enter Zoom, the video conferencing software that has taken the world by storm since the pandemic began. In fact, it’s so popular that it recently joined the 500 million install club on the Google Play Store. That puts it in the company of other popular apps such as Spotify, Swiftkey Keyboard, and Pinterest.

Unfortunately, there is a 40-minute time limit on video conferences for free users. However, Zoom is feeling generous this holiday season and announced in a tweet that it would lift the restriction globally for Thanksgiving. Beginning on November 26 at midnight ET through November 27 at 6 AM ET, Zoom users with free accounts will be able to connect via the app without any time limit.

Now, we can all gather round our phones, tablets, and computers to spend time virtually with our family no matter where they may be. It won’t be as good as gathering around a table full of food with our loved ones, but it’s certainly better than nothing, or only 40 consecutive minutes.

Finally, all of us here at Android Guys would like to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. We hope you will all be healthy and safe this holiday season.

