Zoom removes 40 minute limit for Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s, and Kwanzaa holidays

COVID-19 has made this year really rough on a lot of us. One of worst parts is not being able to spend time with your friends and loved ones, especially around the holidays. While most of us have become acquainted with the Zoom video conferencing app for work, it’s also been great for socializing online with friends and family.

The biggest downside being that there is a 40-minute time limit on calls for free users. Sure, it’s possible to start another meeting, but then you have to go through the hassle of setting it up and inviting everyone again.

However, back in November, we saw Zoom drop this time limit on Thanksgiving for 24-hours, providing us a way to spend the holiday with our loved ones and making 2020 a little more tolerable. Joining your family and friends for the holiday remotely is a lot more pleasurable when you aren’t watching the clock countdown.

We will be lifting the 40-minute limit for holiday celebrations. ✨ Check out all the details: https://t.co/V0eTl8aIGB #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/0MlZt7BRdW — Zoom (@zoom_us) December 17, 2020

Fortunately, Zoom is doing the same thing for several holidays this December, including Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s, and Kwanzaa. Check below for the full schedule.

December 17, 2020, 10 AM ET through December 19, 2020, for Hanukkah

December 23, 2020, 6 AM ET through December 26, 2020, for Christmas Eve and Christmas

December 30, 2020, through January 2, 2021, for New Year’s and Kwanzaa

The holidays will be even better if you have a Nest Hub Max because recently the option to make Zoom calls was added with an update. After installing the update, you can start a video call directly from the smart display by using the command, “Hey Google, start a Zoom call.”

Hopefully, this gesture will go a long way towards making your holidays a little brighter. And from all of us from Android Guys, we wish you a safe and happy holiday.