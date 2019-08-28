ZTE Axon 10 Pro arrives in US with $550 price tag, Android 10 pledge

After virtually sitting on the sidelines for much of the last few years, ZTE is back in the US, and in a pretty big way. Its latest effort, the Axon Pro 10, packs quite a punch, especially considering its price.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Much like its Axon 7 from a few years back, the Axon 10 Pro rivals much more expensive devices from bigger names. Whereas most top-tier flagship phones fetch $800 or more, the unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro starts at just $550.

Running a nearly stock version of Android 9 Pie, the Axon 10 Pro boasts a 7.47-inch AMOLED display at 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. With the thinnest of bezels, and a small cutout for the front-facing camera, the screen also has a built-in fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with 8GB or 12GB memory and 256GB internal storage. Moreover, a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 2TB of media and files.

A triple rear camera configurations is comprised from a 48-megapixel main lens, a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Around front is a 20-megapixel sensor.

The 4,000mAh battery ticked inside offers wireless charging and supports Quick Charge 4.0. Rounding things out are NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, and a promise for an Android 10 update in 2019.

Availability

The Axon 10 Pro is available to pre-order in the US through participating retailers like Newegg, B&H Photo Video, as well as directly from ZTE (USA). Shipping is expected to begin on September 6.