ZTE Axon 20 5G, world’s first phone with under-display camera, now available for purchase

Today, ZTE is making history by being the first smartphone maker to offer a phone with a camera under the display. You might remember, ZTE first launched the Axon 20 5G back at the beginning of the month with the price still being a big question mark.

We now know what ZTE is charging for this world’s first smartphone, and it’s surprisingly reasonable at €449/£419/$449. Plus, you can have it in any color you want, as long as that color is black.

Now, besides the 32MP front-facing camera hidden under the 6.92-inch 90Hz 1080p display, there’s not too much to get excited about with the Axon 20 5G. It’s powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, has 128GB of storage with an expandable microSD card slot. It also packs in a 4,200mAh battery, and comes with Android 10 out of the box.

The back of the device houses a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main shooter, 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera.

As you can see, besides the front-facing camera, fingerprint sensor, and speaker hidden under the display on the device, the Axon 20 5G is unremarkably average. Early reports are also revealing that the front-facing camera is also exceedingly sub-par. Going so far as to say that the phone is best if you don’t plan on taking selfies.

That shouldn’t be too surprising, as this is brand new technology and even getting a camera to take semi-decent photos from behind the display is a feat in itself. However, it appears other brands working on this technology weren’t ready to ship a phone with photos of this quality yet, while ZTE was more concerned with being first.

If you want to be one of the first in the world to experience a phone that’s all screen and nothing in between, you can order the ZTE Axon 20 5G starting today.

Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as going directly to the ZTE website. First, you’ll need to be in one of the countries where the phone is available. Spoiler alert, the U.S. isn’t one of the countries. It’s mainly in countries across Europe and Asia.

Then, you need to join the New Vision Club to receive an invitation code. Afterward, you can input your code on the ZTE website to complete your order and receive the Axon 20 5G along with a pair of ZTE LiveBuds TWS earphones.

With this being the first commercially available phone with a camera hidden under the display, demand will most likely be high. So, if you’re wanting to get your hands on one you better hurry.