A new model of the ZTE Axon series is on the way. Even though ZTE already has a third-generation under-display camera (UDC) flagship, the 40 Ultra, the company is poised to re-raise its 2021 iterations with the new release. The ZTE Axon 30S is a slightly upgraded version of the ZTE Axon 30.

ZTE Axon 30S costs $238, but is it worth it?

The 6.92-inch, 10-bit OLED display on the ZTE Axon 30S has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Even though the chipset is becoming older, it can still easily handle basic work. Furthermore, it has adequate power to handle demanding games smoothly. The phone has an internal storage capacity of up to 256 GB and up to 12 GB of RAM.

ZTE Axon 30S has a 16MP under-display (UD) selfie camera and a UD fingerprint scanner. Along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP macro lens, there is a 64MP primary camera on the back of the device. The 30S also includes enhanced 55W charging for a 4,500mAh battery.

The device still runs Android 12 with a MyOS from ZTE. It has not been officially announced yet, but the 30S may finally get Android 13.

The pricing has also changed, with the entry-level 8/128GB model costing $238 while the 12/256GB model costs $308 — the same price as the 8/128GB Axon 30’s debut price a year ago. Chinese customers can purchase an Axon 30S in black or blue starting today. However, there are currently no details on worldwide availability.

Given that the under-display camera is a trend in the mobile industry, it is important to remember that ZTE is also present in this market.

It is worth noting that individuals looking for a ZTE device with top features might choose the ZTE Axon 40 series. These devices are offered in all major markets with more recent CPUs and under-screen cameras.