ZTE this week announced its Axon 40 Ultra smartphone for China, putting the flagship experience up for pre-sale with a starting price of about $750 USD.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra runs Android 12 with the handset maker’s MyOS 12 interface and features high-end hardware. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is paired with at least 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage. Other versions include 12GB and 16GB of memory with 512GB and 1TB of internal storage capacity.

The phone houses a 6.8-inch AMOLED display at 1,116 x 2,480 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it has a peak brightness of 1500 nits, 360Hz touch sampling, and 10-bit color depth. The 5,000mAh battery supports up to 65W super-fast charging.

When it comes to cameras, ZTE leans pretty heavily into this space for the Axon 40 Ultra. Present here are 64-megapixel triple camera system with wide and ultrawide shooters.

The main camera has 35mm equivalent focal length, with a 7P lens and a large aperture of f/1.6, which give it a hardware-based optical blur effect. The ultra-wide camera has a 16mm equivalent focal length and 4cm macro capability while the telescope periscope lens has a 91mm focal length with optical image stabilization.

According to ZTE, the Axon 40 Ultra is the only smartphone on the market with 8k ultra-high-definition video recording. Furthermore, it comes packed with AI capabilities and shooting modes for capturing in low-light settings as well as more humanistic colors.

Rounding out the hardware are Snapdragon Sound, DTS Audio stereo dual speakers, and a large vapor chamber for cooling. The whole thing is sleek and sexy with a “super-curved” waterfall surface design, rear-camera frameless glass design, and a practically hidden metal platform.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is available for purchase in Mainland China now with a global release expected in June. It’s currently available for for ¥4998 for 8+256GB and ¥5298 for 12+256GB models.