ZTE on Tuesday announced that its latest handset, the Blade 11 Prime, is now available through Visible and Yahoo Mobile. Priced under $200, it gives consumers a big screen, triple-camera system, and the most current version of Android.

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime is powered Android 11 and comes in an attractive Sky Blue color where it has a $192 price tag at both carriers. For a limited time subscribers who bring their mobile number to Visible can receive $50 to spend online.

Advertisements

The Blade 11 Prime has a 6.52-inch display with a water drop notch for the front-facing 8-megapixel camera. Around back the camera array consists of 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel shooters.

Under the hood is a MediaTek P22 octa-core processor with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB ROM. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 2TB of external media, files, and apps.

The phone draws power from a 4,000mAh battery which should be good enough for a day or more for most users. Charged via USB-C, it also allows for wireless charging and reverse charging.

Rounding things out, the Blade 11 Prime has texturized plastic backing which not only increases its durability, but it also keeps those unsightly fingerprints and smudges away.

Head to Visible or Yahoo Mobile to learn more about the phone and to purchase one for yourself.