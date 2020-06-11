ZTE Blade A3 Prime comes to Visible and Yahoo Mobile

ZTE on Thursday announced its Blade A3 Prime is now available on Visible and Yahoo Mobile. Priced just $99, it’s an entry-level phone that pairs well with the low-cost wireless providers.

ZTE Blade A3 Prime – Affordable functionality

As more people begin to closely watch their budgets, phones like the ZTE Blade A3 Prime become more appealing. Customers are shifting away from contracts to prepaid, and the price of the average phone is getting lower.

Both Visible and Yahoo Mobile, who operate using the Verizon network, play in this sandbox. Their rate plans are simple and straightforward and the handset selection skews toward the more basic needs.

The Blade A3 Prime is one of those devices where there’s enough power to satisfy the needs of a majority of consumers. And because it runs the latest version of Android, it’s got all the bells and whistles and most recent security patches.

ZTE Blade A3 Prime

5.45″ 720p LCD display

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock

5-MP selfie camera

8-MP back camera with dual-flash

2 GB of RAM

32 GB of ROM (Storage), expandable to 2TB via MicroSD card

Android 10

2660 mAh removable battery with Smart Power

The most remarkable part of the phone, to me, would have to be the removable battery. Once a common part of early feature phones and smartphones, it has steadily phased out.

The phone isn’t designed to score high on benchmarks and isn’t aimed at photographers and gamers. Instead, it’s a no-frills phone that’s there when you need it.

The ZTE Blade A3 Prime is available through Visible and Yahoo Mobile starting from June 11. Pricing is $99 at both places however it is offered for free as part of the Visible SWAP program.

What part of the phone caught your eye the most? Let us know in the comments section below.