ZTE expands US portfolio with Blade 7 Prime, Blade 10 Prime

Two new ZTE phones come to Verizon-backed carrier Visible

ZTE on Thursday introduced a number of new phones for the US market, including two which are exclusive to Verizon-based carrier Visible. Available now are the Blade 7 Prime, Blade 10, and Blade 10 Prime.

Blade 7 Prime

The Blade 7 Prime run Android 9 Pie and comes with a 6.09-inch HD display, a rear 16-megapixel camera, and 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Internally, the handset packs a 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD expansion card slot lets users increase storage to the tune of 2TB.

Rounding things out are a 3,200mAh battery, USB Type-C charging, a headphone jack, and rear fingerprint scanner.

The Blade 7 Prime retails for $99 through Visible. through the carrier’s Swap program, new customers can trade in any incompatible Android device for a free Blade A7 Prime when signing up for Visible service.

Blade 10 Prime

Also powered by Android 9 Pie, the Blade 10 Prime is a more robust offering with a little more across the board.

Features include a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop cutout notch which allows for the front-facing 16-megapixel camera. Around back are a 16-megapixel F/2.0 main camera with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Performance comes from the Helio P60 processor with 3GB RAM, and storage is pegged at 64GB. Like its sibling, the Blade 10 Prime allows for up to 2TB external media. Also present are a 3.5mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint scanner, and 3,200mAh battery with USB Type-C charging.

The Blade 10 Prime runs $179 through Visible.

Blade 10

US buyers interested in the Blade 10 Prime who don’t want to sign up for service with Visible can still get their hands on the device. Dubbed the Blade 10, it’s sold unlocked on ZTE’s website and carries the same $179 price tag.