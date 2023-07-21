Nubia Z50S Pro arrives with nice features especially at the camera level. There are three variants of the device. Two come with lens-like camera bump, with strong feel of leather. The third one, according to a reliable source, comes inspired by ice, decorated with an opalescent ring.

Nubia Z50S Pro design

Paying attention to the front of the phone, one is quick to notice the device has a large screen that makes it easy for users to watch movies, play games, and do other things. A large 6.78 AMOLED display with 1260×2800 pixel resolution, with 452 ppi. The device is a 10-bit panel with 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3. Amazingly, the device supports DC dimming and high frequency dimming.

Those who love gaming will be fond of the display which runs at 120Hz and boasts 1,000Hz touch sampling. That doesn’t mean it can perform as great as the Red Magic when it comes to gaming. However, users will not be disappointed at the Nubia Z50S Pro gaming capacity.

Camera features of Nubia Z50S Pro

It is equipped with 50MP ultra-wide camera that has 13mm lens, doubling as a macro cam. It is able to focus at fair 2.5cm/1in. taking photos from isn’t a problem with this device because it’s got 80mm tele lens with a 16MP sensor at the rear. One can find the pictures taken with Nubia Z50S Pro online as ZTE already shared them so would-be buyers could comprehend the power of the device. You can see some of them on this post.

Performance

Power isn’t an issue in this device as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset keeps the phone cool while it is in extensive use. There’s a massive 4,233mm vapor chamber that helps accomplish this. On the battery side, it boasts a 5,100mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It lasts for more than a day on a single charge.

Availability and price

Pre-order is still on-going but the open sale starts on the 27th of July. There are three versions of Nubia Z50S Pro available. The 12/256GB which sells at $515, other variants are 12GB/1TB, and 16GB/1TB.