ZTE to debut world’s first 5G phone with under-display camera

ZTE this week announced that it will soon introduce the world’s first “mass-produced” smartphone to feature an under-display selfie camera. Scheduled for September 1, the Axon 20 5G will also have support for 5G. It is in the name, after all.

We’ve seen the phone industry evolve over the last few generations, playing with different designs for front-facing cameras. What was once tucked into the top bezel has shifted to notch and cutout displays, pop-up selfies, and hole-punches. The ZTE Axon 20 5G will presumably have no obvious indication that there is a camera.

ZTE is definitely not alone in adopting this design choice, and it’s not even the first. If history is an indicator, we’ll see Chinese vendors adopt it before it makes its way to other markets.

ZTE hasn’t revealed any of the hardware features of the Axon 20 5G, but an XDA source says it should have a 6.92-inch 2460 x 1080 pixel OLED display. The front-facing camera, for its part, is rumored to be 32-megapixels.

Other specifications are alleged to include 64-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras, a 2.4GHz processor with up to 12GB RAM, and a 4,120mAh battery.

All details for the ZTE Axon 20 5G and, we hope, price and availability should be clear on September 1.