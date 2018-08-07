HOT TAKE: Android Pie (Podcast #17)

A new version of Android is out! Matt, Donovan, and Andrew sit down to discuss what’s inside, what they love, and the future of notches! Plus, there’s some more about where we feel Android is going and the future of Android skins. Tune in to hear the conversation and leave your comments on this post with what you think!

