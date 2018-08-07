HOT TAKE: Android Pie (Podcast #17)

A new version of Android is out! Matt, Donovan, and Andrew sit down to discuss what’s inside, what they love, and the future of notches! Plus, there’s some more about where we feel Android is going and the future of Android skins. Tune in to hear the conversation and leave your comments on this post with what you think!
Android Pie coverage
- Android 9 Pie becomes official and goes live for Pixels today
- What is Digital Wellbeing in Android Pie and how to sign up for it
- How to install Android Pie 9 on your Pixel
- Android 9 Pie just dropped and you can already install it on your Essential Phone
- Nine features we love from Android 9 Pie
Visit our sponsor!
We’d like to thank Blue Microphones for sponsoring the AndroidGuys Audio experience! Click here to check out the Blue Yeticaster, the best option for podcasts!
Subscribe!
Get more of the AndroidGuys Audio Experience
Google Play Music | Simplecast | iTunes | Stitcher | Pocket Casts
For questions, concerns, or general feedback about the podcast feel free to contact us at podcast [at] androidguys.com.