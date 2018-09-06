Hot Take: Google Pixel 3 event, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, and Play Store policy (Episode 24)

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. This edition focuses on the Google’s October 9th Pixel event in New York, Dono’s review of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, and Google’s policing of the Play Store.
What we talked about today
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S review: the best under-the-radar flagship around
- Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and possibly more on October 9th
- Google removes Rootless Pixel Launcher from Play Store over policy violation
More news
- The Pixel Stand could turn your Pixel 3 into a smart display
- Bad news watch fans, no Pixel Watch this year
- The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL made a stop by the FCC
- OnePlus 6T packaging ‘leaks,’ but are we looking at the real thing?
- Samsung Bixby is about to get a whole lot smarter, just in time for the Galaxy Home
- Honor is issuing bootloader unlock codes again, but there are several caveats
- Samsung CEO: First foldable phone could be unveiled in November
- Samsung to bring innovation and new features to Galaxy A series first, but will it be enough?
- Razer confirms it’s working on a second-generation Razer Phone
