Hot Take: Pocophone F1 review, Slack buys Astro, and Galaxy P30 leaks (Episode 28)

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. Kicking us off was giving a sneak peek at Donovan’s Pocophone F1 review, what’s going on email apps, and a surprising upcoming Samsung device.
What we talked about today
- Pocophone F1 Review
- Slack buys Astro, shuts down email service
- The Galaxy P30 could sport an embedded fingerprint scanner
More news
- Jaybird Tarah include ‘Made for Google’ certification, priced at $99
- New renders show off Huawei Mate 20 Pro with three cameras
- OnePlus 6T could launch on October 17th
- Qualcomm accuses Apple of providing trade secrets to Intel
- Android Messages lets you search for Photos and Videos sent by contacts
Visit our sponsor!
We’d like to thank Blue Microphones for sponsoring the AndroidGuys Audio experience! Click here to check out the Blue Yeticaster, the best option for podcasts! Enter promo code Androidguys (US only!) for 20% off of your order.
Subscribe!
Get more of the AndroidGuys Audio Experience
Google Play Music | Simplecast | iTunes | Stitcher | Pocket Casts
For questions, concerns, or general feedback about the podcast feel free to contact us at podcast [at] androidguys.com.