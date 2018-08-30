Hot Take: Google Pixel 3 leaks, Sony Xperia ZX3, and BlackBerry’s new cost-efficient option (Episode 23)

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. This edition focuses on the new BlackBerry Key2 LE, Sony’s new flagship device, and some brand new Pixel 3 (not XL) leaks.
What we talked about today
- The KEY 2 LE is the new more affordable phone from BlackBerry
- Sony launches the Xperia XZ3 with a display powered by Sony Bravia TV technology
- The Pixel 3 (non-XL) leaks
More news
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 render released with sliding camera
- ZTE Axon 9 Announced
- Honor Magic 2 Announced
- Honor Play coming to more regions
- HTC U12 Life Announced
- Wear OS Redesign coming
