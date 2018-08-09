HOT TAKE: We unpack Samsung Unpacked! (Podcast #18)

Join Matt, Andrew, Donovan, and Keyan as we express our collective excitement and disdain at all the announcements from Samsung Unpacked. Topics include out of control phone pricing, Galaxy Note 9 hype, and the merits and drawbacks of Tizen vs Wear.
Samsung Unpacked coverage
- The Galaxy Note 9 is here but you might not like the price
- Samsung’s Galaxy Home is the company’s latest attempt to fight Apple
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Specs: A complete monster
- Nine things we love about the Note 9
- When and Where to Buy: Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Fortnite available to more than just the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at launch
- What’s new with the S-Pen?
- Galaxy Watch is Official, Still runs on Tizen
Visit our sponsor!
We’d like to thank Blue Microphones for sponsoring the AndroidGuys Audio experience! Click here to check out the Blue Yeticaster, the best option for podcasts!
Subscribe!
Get more of the AndroidGuys Audio Experience
Google Play Music | Simplecast | iTunes | Stitcher | Pocket Casts
For questions, concerns, or general feedback about the podcast feel free to contact us at podcast [at] androidguys.com.