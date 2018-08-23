In Brief: Note 9, Google Coach, LG V40, and more (Ep. 21)

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. This edition focuses on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch, press leaks for the LG V40, Google’s rumored AI health assistant, Coach, Google Pixel 3 leaks, and the Oppo R17 Pro.
What we talked about today
- The Galaxy Note 9 is here but you might not like the price
- LG V40 renders leak revealing a notch and five cameras
- Google rumored to be working on a health assistant for smartwatches called Coach
