In Brief: Big tablets, cheap phones, Verizon’s dirty tricks (Episode 20)

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. We’re taking on Verizon for some seemingly shady behavior by Verizon, one of our favorite indie phones coming to an American carrier, the future of Essential, and Google Assistant‘s attempt at putting a smile on your face.
What we talked about today
- Verizon throttled fire department’s “unlimited” data during Calif. wildfire
- Samsung is working on a massive 17″ Android tablet, and it’s coming to AT&T
- Google Assistant ‘good news’ feature might not be your idea of good news
- OnePlus finally strikes a deal with a US-based carrier
- Essential Phone at its lowest price ever on Amazon
Visit our sponsor!
We’d like to thank Blue Microphones for sponsoring the AndroidGuys Audio experience! Click here to check out the Blue Yeticaster, the best option for podcasts! Enter promo code Androidguys (US only!) for 20% off of your order.
Subscribe!
Get more of the AndroidGuys Audio Experience
Google Play Music | Simplecast | iTunes | Stitcher | Pocket Casts
For questions, concerns, or general feedback about the podcast feel free to contact us at podcast [at] androidguys.com.