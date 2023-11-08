The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit is a unique lighting product designed to elevate the ambiance of your home entertainment setup. This inventive kit syncs the colors on your smart TV screen with a gradient LED lightstrip mounted behind it, illuminating your space with vibrant colors from your favorite shows, movies, and video games, creating a so-called “4D” effect that enhances your viewing experience.

Screen Color Synchronization : This feature allows the colors on your TV screen to be mirrored onto the LED lightstrip, creating a harmonious and visually pleasing ambiance in your room.

: This feature allows the colors on your TV screen to be mirrored onto the LED lightstrip, creating a harmonious and visually pleasing ambiance in your room. Music Reactive Mode : The kit isn’t just for visual synchronization; it also has a music-reactive mode that responds to the beats of the music playing in your room, making the lighting feel alive and rhythmic.

: The kit isn’t just for visual synchronization; it also has a music-reactive mode that responds to the beats of the music playing in your room, making the lighting feel alive and rhythmic. Smart Home Integration : You can integrate this kit with various smart home platforms like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, SmartThings, and Razer Chroma, providing you with smart control and synchronization with other smart devices in your home.

: You can integrate this kit with various smart home platforms like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, SmartThings, and Razer Chroma, providing you with smart control and synchronization with other smart devices in your home. Various Lighting Scenes: The Nanoleaf app supports multiple lighting scenes, giving you the flexibility to choose the lighting ambiance that suits your mood or occasion.

Listen to the Podcast

Listen to this episode of the podcast where we discuss the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit.

Target Users and Use Cases

Tech-savvy individuals or enthusiasts of smart home technologies will find the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit a fascinating addition to their home entertainment or smart home ecosystem.

It’s a perfect companion for movie nights, gaming sessions, or simply adding a modern touch of lighting aesthetics to your living room or entertainment area.

The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit is a modern and innovative lighting solution that not only enhances your viewing experience but also adds a lively and dynamic lighting ambiance to your home. Whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game, or just relaxing with some music, this lighting kit can set the right mood and take your entertainment experience to a whole new level.

Learn more about the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit or purchase yours for $100.